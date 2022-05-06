Ubisoft ADRs (OTCPK:UBSFY) are trading higher Friday - up 3.5% pursuing their third straight session of gains, and up 23% in just over a week - as analyst chatter grows about a potential sale of the family-led videogame maker.

In late April, it was reported that the company had drawn some interest from potential buyers kicking the tires, including Blackstone and KKR. And Wednesday, reports had the founding Guillemot family considering teaming up with private equity to buy the company out and maintain control.

The interest in a management buyout makes the previous reports about a potential purchase "more concrete," Jefferies' Ken Rumph notes - otherwise, why pursue such a defense at all?

"We struggle to see how this would not open the door to bids from strategic and P-E buyers, even if hostile/resisted, both of which could offer more than a less synergistic/aggressive (respectively) MBO," he writes.

The Guillemot brothers own about 16% of the stock and about 22% of the votes, adding uncertainty to the takeover talk. In any case, we're likely to hear something at least by next week's earnings; as Rumph notes, "'nothing to see here' surely won't wash now."

There are five groups of potential buyers, one from P-E and four of them strategic, he says: Traditional peers include Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO), and perhaps Epic (OTCPK:TCEHY), with Activision Blizzard (ATVI) now excluded because of its planned takeover by Microsoft. Platforms could make a move - that brings in Sony (SONY) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), with Microsoft (MSFT) excluded because of the same Activision deal. It also has some less likely prospects in big tech "wannabe" gamers like Meta, Amazon, Google, and Netflix; and Chinese gaming firms like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), NetEase (NTES), and others.

Rumph says Jefferies is a buyer of Ubisoft stock on fundamentals, with M/A potential a "free option." His price target on the French stock is €59.

A look at transaction multiples underpins the current share price, Citi analyst Thomas Singlehurst says, meaning that "€50 is a potential low, not a ceiling."

As with Jefferies, he notes "M&A is not the cornerstone of our positive stance on Ubisoft, but it is a key support." This year has already seen three of the top 5 videogame M&A deals of the past two years, he notes, and using valuation implied by the Microsoft/Activision deal suggests potential valuation of €49/share to €141/share. Even a "simple" leveraged buyout from P-E could deliver an internal rate of return of about 18%, he says.

He rates the stock a Buy with a €75 price target, implying 52% upside from today's close in Paris of €49.50.

Seeking Alpha contributor Wolf Report argued recently that (especially after the market was set by Microsoft/Activision) Ubisoft was an appealing takeover target.