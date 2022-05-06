HF Sinclair Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:45 PM ETHF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+130.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.81B (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DINO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.