Hilton Grand Vacations Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:46 PM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+315.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $761.25M (+223.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HGV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.