Holly Energy Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:47 PM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.25M (-7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.