Jones Lang LaSalle Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:50 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.14 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JLL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.