R1 RCM Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+105.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.18M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RCM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.