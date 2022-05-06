TEGNA Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:53 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $765.83M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGNA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.