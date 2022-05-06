The Canadian government is in talks with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) (OTCQX:REPYF) and Pieridae Energy (OTCPK:PTOAF) to potentially speed up two proposed liquefied natural gas export projects and help increase supply to Europe, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters on Friday.

The minister said the government is looking at Repsol's planned export facility in New Brunswick and Pieridae's proposed Goldboro LNG plant in Nova Scotia to determine "whether there are things we can do to expedite one or more of the projects in a manner that's consistent with environmental considerations and a long-term transition to a lower-carbon future."

Canada is the world's sixth-largest natural gas producer but does not have any east coast LNG facilities and only one under construction on its west coast.

