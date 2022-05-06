Appaloosa's David Tepper: `Central banks have a little bit of a credibility problem'

May 06, 2022 4:22 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments

The Robin Hood Foundation"s 2014 Benefit - Inside

Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper said that central banks have a credibility problem.
  • "Central banks have a little bit of a credibility problem," Appaloosa's David Tepper told CNBC anchor Scott Wapner. "Taking the optionality of 75 basis points off the table was an unforced error the Fed didn't have to do. The Bank of England making a similar mistake the next day caused the market to become a bit unhinged."
  • On Thursday a big selloff in U.K. government bonds put pressure on Treasury prices after the Bank of England found itself in the position of having to raise rates while still predicting a contraction in the economy.
  • Fed Chairman Jay Powell on Wednesday said the FOMC "is not actively considering a 75 bp rate hike."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.