Appaloosa's David Tepper: `Central banks have a little bit of a credibility problem'
May 06, 2022 By: Joshua Fineman
- Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper said that central banks have a credibility problem.
- "Central banks have a little bit of a credibility problem," Appaloosa's David Tepper told CNBC anchor Scott Wapner. "Taking the optionality of 75 basis points off the table was an unforced error the Fed didn't have to do. The Bank of England making a similar mistake the next day caused the market to become a bit unhinged."
- On Thursday a big selloff in U.K. government bonds put pressure on Treasury prices after the Bank of England found itself in the position of having to raise rates while still predicting a contraction in the economy.
- Fed Chairman Jay Powell on Wednesday said the FOMC "is not actively considering a 75 bp rate hike."