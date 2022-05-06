Leidos secures $90M ballistic missile defense contracts from NATO
May 06, 2022 4:34 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) said Friday it was awarded 2 internationally competed contracts by the NATO Communications and Information Agency to enhance its ballistic missile defense capabilities.
- The single-award, firm fixed price contracts are valued at ~$90M in total.
- Each contract has a 4-year base period of performance with up to 4 optional maintenance years.
- LDOS will lead an international team to define the NATO BMD Architecture, develop requirements for the NATO Command and Control (C2) systems, integrate and test the C2 systems, and operate, maintain and upgrade the NATO BMD Integration Test Bed.