May 06, 2022

  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) fell sharply on Friday on heavier-than-normal volume, as nearly twice the average daily number of shares of the cyber security company changed hands.
  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) closed down nearly 9% to $164.81 as more than 8.2 million shares changed hands. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 4.6 million shares.
  • Several other cyber security stocks declined sharply on Friday as well, including Zscaler (ZS), CyberArk (CYBR), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT), all of which declined at least 4%.
  • Year-to-date, CrowdStrike (CRWD) has fallen nearly 17%, compared to a 22.5% decline in the broader NASDAQ.
  • In April, investment bank Goldman Sachs upgraded CrowdStrike (CRWD) and raised the price target on the stock, noting its fundamentals have continued to improve.
