Why did CrowdStrike stock drop today? Heavy volume hits shares
May 06, 2022 4:36 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)FTNT, PANW, CYBR, ZSBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) fell sharply on Friday on heavier-than-normal volume, as nearly twice the average daily number of shares of the cyber security company changed hands.
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) closed down nearly 9% to $164.81 as more than 8.2 million shares changed hands. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 4.6 million shares.
- Several other cyber security stocks declined sharply on Friday as well, including Zscaler (ZS), CyberArk (CYBR), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT), all of which declined at least 4%.
- Year-to-date, CrowdStrike (CRWD) has fallen nearly 17%, compared to a 22.5% decline in the broader NASDAQ.
- In April, investment bank Goldman Sachs upgraded CrowdStrike (CRWD) and raised the price target on the stock, noting its fundamentals have continued to improve.