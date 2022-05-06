Shift4 Payments falls as price target lowered to $65 at Citi

May 06, 2022 4:50 PM ETFOURBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar lowered the firm's price target on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to $65 from $81 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Shift4 reported a good Q1, modestly exceeding consensus expectations, Shirvaikar tells investors in a research note.
  • The analyst is a buyer of the stock at current levels.
  • Since the start of 2022, Shift4 Payments shares fell around 26%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 49%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Hold.
