Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Park Hotels & Resorts each received more favorable outlooks from S&P Global Ratings on Friday on the expectation that business and group travel are recovering from the pandemic.

Park Hotels & Resorts' (PK) rating outlook changed to positive to negative, as business and group travel "might accelerate over the next several quarters from the levels reported for first-quarter 2022," S&P Global Ratings said.

All of Park Hotels' (PK) ratings were affirmed including its B issuer credit rating (below investment grade level).

"The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade as we gain greater certainty that Park (PK) can reduce leverage and maintain its below 7x and EBITDA interest coverage above 2.5x," it added.

The ratings outlook on Host (HST) was revised to stable from negative. All of its ratings were affirmed, including its BB+ (one level below investment grade) issuer credit rating and BBB- issue-level rating (the lowest investment-grade level).

"Strengthening business transient and group hotel demand and strong average daily rate ("ADR") will likely drive a meaningful improvement this year in revenue per available room, EBITDA, and our measure of adjusted leverage at Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)," S&P said.

Earlier this month, Park Hotels & Resorts sees profits returning on strong leisure demand