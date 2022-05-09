Rate lock volumes plunged in April as mortgage rates keep climbing

Amid a rapid boost in long-term mortgage rates, rate lock activity dropped in April, reflecting home affordability concerns, according to Black Knight's Originations Market Monitor Report.

Specifically, rate lock volumes slid 20% M/M in April, driven by another sharp decline of 50% in rate/term refi activity in the wake of a rising interest rate environment, Black Knight highlighted.

"Seen in the light of such quick and sharp rises in 30-year rates, April's declines in rate lock activity - though bracing - are hardly surprising, Black Knight said. That's particularly true of refinance locks when half of all mortgage holders have current lien rates below 3.5%. That being said, while purchase locks were down somewhat from March, they remained flat from last April, reflecting consistent and resilient demand from homebuyers," he added.

Moreover, cash-out refi locks dipped 40% in April as homeowners look for alternatives "to access tappable equity without sacrificing historically low first-lien mortgage rates," Black Knight said. And rate/term refi drifted down 15.4% more last month.

Mortgage servicers: New Residential (NRZ), Ocwen Financial (OCN), Mr. Cooper (COOP) and PennyMac Financial (PFSI)

Mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital (NLY), AGNC Investment (AGNC), Chimera (CIM), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) and MFA Financial (MFA).

