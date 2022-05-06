Brookfield to acquire Watermark Lodging Trust for $3.8B
May 06, 2022 5:08 PM ETWatermark Lodging Trust, Inc. (WRMK)BAMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Watermark Lodging Trust (OTC:WRMK) said Friday it will be acquired by private real estate funds managed by Brookfield (BAM) in a $3.8B all-cash deal.
- The deal, valued at $6.768 per class A share and $6.699 per class T share, includes assumption of debt and preferred equity.
- The purchase price represents a premium of over 7.5% from WRMK's net asset values per share as of Dec. 31 of $6.29 per class A share and $6.22 per class T share.
- WRMK's portfolio is comprised of high-quality lodging assets consisting of 25 properties.
- The proposed deal is expected to close in Q4.