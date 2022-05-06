A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) seeking to lift his ban from the social media platform has been dismissed.

Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform by Jan. 8, 2021 - just two days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed Trump's rally nearby.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said at the time.

Trump said in July 2021 that he would file suits against Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey, as well as Facebook (FB) and YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL), seeking to fight his removal from those platforms.

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed a case filed by Trump, the American Conservative Union, and five individuals who sought class action status and asked the judge to declare the federal Communications Decency Act unconstitutional.

There is room in the ruling for Trump and co-plaintiffs to file an amended complaint.

