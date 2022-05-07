During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was one of the most successful stocks, benefitting from a move to medical care virtually rather than in a doctor's office.

From Jan. 30, 2020, when the World Health Organization called COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern until Feb. 8, 2021, when the company closed at its all-time high of $294.54, shares rose 181%.

Since Feb. 8, 2021 through Friday's market close, in which shares closed at $33.45, the stock is down a staggering ~781%.

Teladoc (TDOC) performed so well because of its necessity during the pandemic when people were encouraged to shelter in place and in-person doctor visits were only encouraged when absolutely necessary. But there was also the belief that COVID would usher in significantly more telemedicine use even after the pandemic abated.

To some extent, that hasn't happened.

In its Q1 2022 results released in late April, Teladoc (TDOC) missed on the top and bottom lines, and scaled back on its 2022 estimates. In 2021, the company had U.S. paid membership of 53.6M. For 2022, it is estimating 54M-56M.

A February report from the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker found that although telehealth usage rose significantly early on in the pandemic, it has since come down significantly. However, telehealth visits are still higher now than they were before the pandemic.

The report also found a correlation between age and telehealth use with younger people using it more.

Another concern is whether patients actually prefer telehealth visits as opposed to an in-person appointment. A survey published in JAMA Network Open in February found 53% of respondents preferred an in-person visit over a video visit. Only ~21% favored a video visit.

Physicians also have a different take on telehealth compared to patients. A McKinsey report from February found that while 60% of patients find telehealth more convenient for them than in-person visits, just 36% of doctors said telehealth is more convenient. The report noted that reimbursement rates for telehealth visits may be a factor in doctors' views.

Where telehealth may thrive going forward is in mental health. A March report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that from 2019-2021, the share of telehealth visits with a mental health or substance abuse diagnosis continued to rise.

