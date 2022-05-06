Energy up nearly 50% YTD as crude oil climbs to $110 per barrel
- The oil and gas sector was easily the week's biggest winner, surging 10.2%, rising alongside crude oil prices, as analysts say the looming European Union embargo on Russian oil has the makings of an "acute supply squeeze."
- WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) jumped 4.9% for the week to $109.77/bbl, July Brent futures (CO1:COM) also added 4.9% to $112.39/bbl, and gasoline futures (UGA) in New York settled at a record high $3.76/gal, three weeks before the start of the U.S. summer driving season.
- Gasoline in storage is usually building at this time of year ahead of driving season, but "gasoline storage has been lower for five weeks in a row [and] 12 of the past 13 weeks," Mizuho's Robert Yawger said.
- U.S. natural gas prices (NG1:COM) fell 8.4% on Friday to $8.043/MMBtu, but still surged 11% for the week even with the late profit-taking selloff, after settling at a 14-year high on Thursday on speculation that liquefied natural gas exports to Europe will take off soon.
- This week's oil price advance - the third out of the past four - came despite lingering concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns in China will hurt consumption.
- "Crude prices just want to head higher as energy traders completely fixate over the looming European sanctions on Russian oil," Oanda's Edward Moya said. "No one wants to be on the wrong side of a major crude supply disruption headline, so whatever oil price dips that happen will be short-lived."
- "Fundamentals for oil are bullish, and it is only fears of an economic slowdown in the future that is holding us back," according to Price Futures Group's Phil Flynn.
- In a sign of how well things are going for oil and gas companies, EOG Resources (EOG), which surged 7% on Friday and 16% for the week, introduced a shareholder framework with expectations to return at least 60% of annual free cash flow to its investors.
- The S&P energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) extended its YTD advance to 49%, and big gainers in the group far outnumbered large losers this week.
- The week's top 10 gainers in energy and natural resources: (NYSE:MTR) +32.1%, (LTHM) +31.2%, (CVI) +30.4%, (BOOM) +27.1%, (ALB) +25.7%, (SMLP) +23.4%, (LICY) +23.2%, (CC) +21.1%, (BPT) +20.8%, (DVN) +19.8%.
- The week's top 5 decliners in energy and natural resources: (NYSE:IAG) -25.2%, (ANDE) -22.9%, (LITM) -19.2%, (EQX) -18.6%, (BE) -18.4%.
- Source: Barchart.com