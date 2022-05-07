Unum leads week's gainers, while ICE falls after $13B deal: Financials roundup

May 07, 2022

Three of the week's five biggest gainers in the financial sector climbed in the double digits after stronger-than-expected earnings and one of the biggest declining stocks turned in strong Q1 results but fell after it agreed to a $13B acquisition.

Topping the list of financial stocks, with market cap exceeding $2B, that rose the most for the week ended May 6 is Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), with a 19% jump. The insurer raised its 2022 guidance after Q1 earnings benefited from a reduced impact from COVID-19. Rounding out the top five are:

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) stock gains 19% in the week the consumer banking and financial services firm announced a $400M stock repurchase;

Credit Acceptance (CACC), up 17%, posted Q1 earnings that beat consensus as the auto lender's provision for credit losses was lower than expected;

Upstart (UPST) ran up 17% for the week after it signed on a new credit unit partner for its AI-driven lending platform; and

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) stock increased 11% after the reinsurance company posted Q1 results that exceeded consensus estimates, helped by 8.3% premium growth.

XP Inc. (XP), a Brazil-based financial products company plunged 18% in the week its Q1 results, affected by a COVID spike and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saw a 4% decline in net revenue and a 9% drop in adjusted net income. The next four biggest decliners are:

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, slid 14% after it agreed to buy Black Knight, a mortgage-lending software and analytics firm for $13B in cash and stock. Its Q1 earnings, though, beat Wall Street expectations;

Nu Holdings (NU), owner of Latin American fintech NuBank, fell 13%;

Commercial real estate services firm Walker & Dunlop (WD) dropped 12% even though Q1 earnings and revenue exceeded consensus estimates; its operating margin slipped to 28% from 33% in the year-ago quarter; and

Insurer CNO Financial (CNO) fell 11% also despite a Q1 earnings beat. Income from insurance products per share fell 35% Q/Q and dropped 26% Y/Y.

