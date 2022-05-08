Bridgerton (NASDAQ:NFLX) dropped off a bit but still comfortably led in eyeball share among streaming programs, holding off a challenge from the arrival on Netflix of a popular TV lawyer.

Two weeks before the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul premiered on the AMC channel (AMCX) April 18, its older episodes arrived on Netflix (NFLX) and made a strong showing: The series streamed 915 million minutes in Nielsen's latest overall weekly streaming ratings (for April 4-10), a still fairly distant second to Bridgerton (1.621 billion minutes).

The week reasserted some of Netflix's former dominance, as the streaming pioneer took up the top six spots on the overall streaming chart and 7 of the top 10. Bridgerton and Better Call Saul were followed by The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (838 million minutes); Heartland (793 million); CoComelon (771 million); and NCIS (674 million). Criminal Minds was No. 10 with 538 million minutes streamed.

Disney+ took up the other three spots there, two of them with films: No. 7 was Encanto (611 million minutes); No. 8 was Moon Knight with a second episode released (608 million); and No. 9 was Turning Red (564 million).

Netflix (NFLX) also took nine of the top 10 acquired-series slots, led by Better Call Saul and Heartland; Disney once again placed its Bluey at No. 9 (326 million minutes).

While Bridgerton, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Moon Knight led the original-series chart, Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) grabbed a spot at No. 8 with The Outlaws (240 million minutes); and Hulu (NYSE:DIS) (CMCSA) landed at No. 9 with The Dropout (232 million).

The streaming movies chart was once again the best shot for rivals, as Netflix took only one of the top five spots. That chart was led by Disney's (DIS) Encanto and Turning Red, followed by Netflix's Shrek Forever After (323 million minutes), and then two films from Amazon (AMZN): Sing 2 (226 million) and All the Old Knives (208 million). Netflix had five films on the chart overall, but Disney also landed Moana at No. 10 (177 million).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

Disney's eyes this weekend though are on the multiplex, where its latest Marvel film is set to make the biggest opening of 2022 so far.