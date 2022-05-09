Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) seeks to nearly double its production of Javelin anti-tank missiles to 4,000/year but achieving the goal will require the supply chain to "crank up," CEO Jim Taiclet said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.

The Javelin has been a key weapon in Ukraine's defense against Russia, and as reported by Bloomberg, Talent said Lockheed (LMT) currently can build about 2,100 Javelins annually but needs to ramp up production to maintain the U.S. military's own supplies.

"We're endeavoring to take that up to 4,000 per year, and that will take a number of months, maybe even a couple of years to get there because we have to get our supply chain to also crank up," Taiclet told Face the Nation.

Congress needs to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act that would propel U.S. design and manufacturing of microprocessors, reducing the reliance on foreign supply, Taiclet said, adding that each Javelin missile requires ~250 microprocessors.

Taiclet said the production ramp-up already is starting even before the additional Javelins are ordered, because "we know there's going to be increased demand for those kinds of systems from the U.S. and for our allies as well and beyond into Asia-Pacific."

