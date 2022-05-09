Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China’s April trade data comes in above expectations

May 09, 2022 1:29 AM ET

Japan -2.28%. Japan – Jibun Bank/Markit April Services PMI (final) 50.7.

Japanese March 2022 real wages -0.2% y/y.

China +0.08%. China April trade data. Yuan terms Exports +1.9% y/y & Imports -2% y/y.

Some Chinese trade data dribbling out. YTD yuan-term exports +10.3% y/y, imports +5%

Hong Kong Market Closed.

Australia -1.13%.

India -1.11%.

Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies.

Brent crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $112.11 a barrel by 0153 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.36 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.4%.

Gold dropped on Monday as an elevated dollar pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion, with rising U.S. Treasury yields further weighing on prices.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,874.89 per ounce, by 0252 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.4% to $1,874.80.

Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $22.23 per ounce, platinum fell 1.6% to $948.00, and palladium dropped 0.4% to $2,038.58.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -1.07%; S&P 500 -1.07%; Nasdaq -1.02%.

