Magellan Aerospace GAAP EPS of -C$0.04, revenue of C$187.71M

May 09, 2022 2:09 AM ETMagellan Aerospace Corporation (MALJF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Magellan Aerospace press release (OTCPK:MALJF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -C$0.04.
  • Revenue of C$187.71M (+6.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 decreased 40.4% to C$11.5 million in comparison to C$19.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Airbus delivered 140 aircraft as of March 31, 2022. With a gross order intake of 253 aircraft and cancellations of 170 aircraft, Airbus ended the period with 7,025 unfilled orders, a drop from 7,082 aircraft at December 31, 2021.
  • Airbus expects to deliver 720 commercial aircraft in 2022, an increase of 109 aircraft from 2021.
