Infineon Technologies AG Non-GAAP EPS of €0.44, revenue of €3.3B; issues Q3 and raises FY22 guidance

May 09, 2022 3:16 AM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), IFNNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Infineon Technologies AG press release (OTCQX:IFNNY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.44.
  • Revenue of €3.3B (+22.2% Y/Y).
  • Outlook for Q3 FY 2022: Revenue of around €3.4 billion predicted vs. estimated growth of 10.19% Y/Y; on this basis, segment result mrgin expected at around 21 percent.
  • Outlook for FY 2022: Revenue of €13.5 billion plus or minus €500 million (previously €13.0 billion) now forecast for 2022 fiscal year vs. estimated growth of 9.07% Y/Y; at mid-point of guided revenue range, Segment Result Margin above 22 percent predicted (previously about 22 percent); investments at around €2.4 billion still planned; free cash flow expected to reach about €1.1 billion (previously about €1.0 billion).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.