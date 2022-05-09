Infineon Technologies AG Non-GAAP EPS of €0.44, revenue of €3.3B; issues Q3 and raises FY22 guidance
May 09, 2022 3:16 AM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), IFNNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Infineon Technologies AG press release (OTCQX:IFNNY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.44.
- Revenue of €3.3B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Outlook for Q3 FY 2022: Revenue of around €3.4 billion predicted vs. estimated growth of 10.19% Y/Y; on this basis, segment result mrgin expected at around 21 percent.
- Outlook for FY 2022: Revenue of €13.5 billion plus or minus €500 million (previously €13.0 billion) now forecast for 2022 fiscal year vs. estimated growth of 9.07% Y/Y; at mid-point of guided revenue range, Segment Result Margin above 22 percent predicted (previously about 22 percent); investments at around €2.4 billion still planned; free cash flow expected to reach about €1.1 billion (previously about €1.0 billion).