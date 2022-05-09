Air Liquide team up with Lhoist to launch decarbonization project of lime production in France

May 09, 2022 4:08 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Lhoist have signed a memorandum of understanding using Air Liquide’s innovative and proprietary Cryocap carbon capture technology to decarbonize Lhoist’s lime production plant located in Réty, in the Hauts-de-France region.
  • Pursuant to which have jointly applied for the European Innovation Fund large scale support scheme.
  • The partnership is a new step in the creation of a low-carbon industrial ecosystem in the broader Dunkirk area.
  • Through the alliance, Lhoist would be able to reduce the CO2 emissions of the plant in Réty by more than 600,000 tons per year starting in 2028; equivalent to the annual emissions of about 55,000 households in France.
  • Under the collaboration, Air Liquide will build and operate a unit of its innovative and proprietary Cryocap FG technology to capture and purify 95% of the CO2 arising from Lhoist’s existing lime production unit in Réty.
  • The implementation of the project will commence only after the public funding from European and/or French schemes supporting decarbonization become available.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.