Air Liquide team up with Lhoist to launch decarbonization project of lime production in France
May 09, 2022 4:08 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Lhoist have signed a memorandum of understanding using Air Liquide’s innovative and proprietary Cryocap carbon capture technology to decarbonize Lhoist’s lime production plant located in Réty, in the Hauts-de-France region.
- Pursuant to which have jointly applied for the European Innovation Fund large scale support scheme.
- The partnership is a new step in the creation of a low-carbon industrial ecosystem in the broader Dunkirk area.
- Through the alliance, Lhoist would be able to reduce the CO2 emissions of the plant in Réty by more than 600,000 tons per year starting in 2028; equivalent to the annual emissions of about 55,000 households in France.
- Under the collaboration, Air Liquide will build and operate a unit of its innovative and proprietary Cryocap FG technology to capture and purify 95% of the CO2 arising from Lhoist’s existing lime production unit in Réty.
- The implementation of the project will commence only after the public funding from European and/or French schemes supporting decarbonization become available.