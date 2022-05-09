European markets retreat as investors continued to mull over persistently high inflation

May 09, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.71%.

Germany -0.71%.

France -0.99%. France March trade balance -€12.4 billion vs -€10.3 billion prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 1.02% in early trade, with basic resources shedding to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 May CHF 750.9 bn vs CHF 744.4 bn prior.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone May Sentix investor confidence at 0830 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 3.18%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.14%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 2.03%.

European futures lower. FTSE -1.18%; CAC -1.36%; DAX -1.27% and EURO STOXX -1.55%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.