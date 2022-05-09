European markets retreat as investors continued to mull over persistently high inflation

London -0.71%.

Germany -0.71%.

France -0.99%. France March trade balance -€12.4 billion vs -€10.3 billion prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 1.02% in early trade, with basic resources shedding to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 May CHF 750.9 bn vs CHF 744.4 bn prior.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone May Sentix investor confidence at 0830 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 3.18%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.14%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 2.03%.

European futures lower. FTSE -1.18%; CAC -1.36%; DAX -1.27% and EURO STOXX -1.55%.