Philips gets FDA clearance for new MRI system MR 7700
May 09, 2022

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance to its new magnetic resonance imaging system MR 7700 3.0T MR.
  • The company said the XP gradients of MR 7700 provide high accuracy to support a confident diagnosis for patients. MR 7700 expands scanning capabilities with an integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways.
  • Philips noted that the new system integrates artificial intelligence for improved workflow to enhance patient and staff experience.
  • The company said it will debut the MR 7700 at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine annual meeting (May 7- May 12) in London.
  • PHG -3.66% to $24.98 premarket May 9
