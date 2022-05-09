Paysafe and Playtech extend collaboration in the UK and Europe
May 09, 2022 4:57 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) enters a new global partnership with Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company.
- The partnership is an extension of collaboration in the UK and Europe following successful US integration with betPARX®.
- Both parties bring together a combined 40+ years of industry experience and a deep understanding of iGaming regulation across audiences and markets.
- Through integration with Paysafe’s API, operators in the UK and Europe will now also be able to leverage Playtech’s iGaming PAM, Information Management Solution platform to access a range of Paysafe’s payment solutions.
- The integration helps to maximize consumer choice by providing players with all the ways they want to pay when betting online.