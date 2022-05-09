Ensign Energy Services GAAP EPS of C$0.04, revenue of C$332.7M
May 09, 2022 5:04 AM ETEnsign Energy Services Inc. (ESVIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ensign Energy Services press release (OTCPK:ESVIF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.04.
- Revenue of C$332.7M (+52.3% Y/Y).
- Funds flow from operations increased 65 percent to C$76.7 million (C$0.47 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to C$46.5 million (C$0.29 per common share) in the first quarter of the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled C$70.0 million (C$0.43 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, 40 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of C$49.9 million (C$0.31 per common share) in the first quarter of 2021.
- The Company's projected base capital expenditures in 2022 remain at approximately C$110.0 million, largely related to maintenance expenditures.