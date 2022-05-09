Adocia to get $5M as Chinese partner Tonghua begins dosing of insulin BioChaperone in phase 3 trial
May 09, 2022 5:15 AM ETAdocia SA (ADOCY), ADOIFLLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Adocia (OTCPK:ADOCY) (OTC:ADOIF) said its partner Partner Tonghua Dongbao the first patient was dosed with the ultra-rapid insulin BioChaperone Lispro (BC Lispro) in a phase 3 study.
- Adocia said the event triggers a $5M milestone payment by Tonghua to the company. A maximum of an additional $30M could be received by Adocia as future development achievements until the product registration. The company is also eligible for royalties on potential product sales.
- The company said the phase 3 program consists of two studies treating people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in 100 clinical centers in China and will enroll a total of ~1300 patients.
- The aim of this program is to show safety and efficacy in comparison to standard of care Humalog, an insulin Lispro by Eli Lilly (LLY).
- Adocia added that Tonghua will submit the results for regulatory approval in China.
- Adocia noted that BC Lispro has been licensed-out to Tonghua for China and major territories in Western Pacific and South-East Asia Regions.