Recession fears continue to be rife and fresh warnings from tech companies aren't helping the situation. Uber (NYSE:UBER) just became the latest to sound the alarm over a hiring slowdown to address the severe swing in economic sentiment. Last week, Facebook also told staff it would stop or slow the pace of adding mid-level or senior positions, while Robinhood previously announced that it would slash its workforce by around 9%.

Excerpt: "After earnings, I spent several days meeting investors in New York and Boston," Uber (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email, which was obtained by CNBC. "It's clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly. The average employee at Uber is barely over 30, which means you've spent your career in a long and unprecedented bull run. This next period will be different, and it will require a different approach."

"We have to make sure our unit economics work before we go big. The least efficient marketing and incentive spend will be pulled back. We will treat hiring as a privilege and be deliberate about when and where we add headcount. We will be even more hardcore about costs across the board. We have made a ton of progress in terms of profitability, setting a target for $5B in Adjusted EBITDA in 2024, but the goalposts have changed. Now it's about free cash flow. We can [and should] get there fast. We are serving multi-trillion dollar markets, but market size is irrelevant if it doesn't translate into profit."

Earnings flashback: Uber (UBER) shares fell 5% following the release of its Q1 results last Wednesday as the ride-hailing giant flagged margin concerns and warned of global regulatory risks. Top rival Lyft (LYFT), which reported earnings the same day, saw its stock collapse 30% following its quarterly results.