Meme-favored AMC Entertainment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:31 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cinema chain, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.67 (+52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $743.43M (+401.3% Y/Y).
- The exhibitor to benefit from big gains in an easy comparison with the first quarter of 2021, with revenue about to jump fivefold.
- AMC's prospects continue improving
- The company popped 5% after releasing positive fourth-quarter earnings.
- Concerns: Heavy debt load on its balance sheet, dividend resumption. The company paid its last dividend on Mar. 23, 2020.
- Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- AMC Entertainment should look for other ideas as core business struggles, states SA contributor Elephant Analytics.