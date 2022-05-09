Meme-favored AMC Entertainment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 09, 2022 5:31 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Cinema chain, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.67 (+52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $743.43M (+401.3% Y/Y).
  • The exhibitor to benefit from big gains in an easy comparison with the first quarter of 2021, with revenue about to jump fivefold.
  • AMC's prospects continue improving
  • The company popped 5% after releasing positive fourth-quarter earnings.
  • Concerns: Heavy debt load on its balance sheet, dividend resumption. The company paid its last dividend on Mar. 23, 2020.
  • Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • AMC Entertainment should look for other ideas as core business struggles, states SA contributor Elephant Analytics.
