Sandvik to acquire Schenck Process' mining business with an accretive EBITA margin

May 09, 2022 5:43 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF), SDVKYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) signed an agreement to acquire the mining related business of Schenck Process (SP Mining), leaders in screening, feeding and screening media solutions in the industry.
  • The company will be reported in Stationary Crushing and Screening, a division in Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions .
  • SP Mining is a global provider of high-capacity screening solutions, highly complementary to Sandvik's offering, and with a strong aftermarket business which includes application support, screen refurbishment, product engineering design and manufacturing and digital support services.
  • R&D and production sites are located in Australia, with additional production units in South Africa, Brazil and China.
  • The transaction also gives Sandvik access to a broadened screening media offering, which will add significant potential to the aftermarket business.
  • The transaction is expected to close during Q4 of 2022.
  • In 2022, the company expects revenues of ~EUR 200M of which ~70% aftermarket, and an EBITA margin accretive to Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions' margin.
  • Strong synergies are expected to drive revenue growth of mid- to high-single digits above market growth; EV/EBITDA multiple including expected five year run-rate synergies is ~10x; impact of Sandvik's EPS will initially be neutral.
