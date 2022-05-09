RadNet Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.15, revenue of $341.8M beats by $8.34M

May 09, 2022 6:06 AM ETRadNet, Inc. (RDNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • RadNet press release (NASDAQ:RDNT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $341.8M (+8.4% Y/Y) beats by $8.34M.
  • For FY2022, the company expects revenue between $1.36B to $1.41B vs. consensus of $1.39B and prior outlook of $1.35B to $1.4B. Adjusted EBITDA now estimated between $208M to $218M vs. prior view of $205M to $215M.
  • CEO comment: “Given the positive trends we are experiencing in our business and the strong financial performance of the first quarter, we have elected to revise certain guidance levels upwards in anticipation of financial results that we project to exceed our original expectations. We have increased 2022 guidance ranges for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA."
