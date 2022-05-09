The last of the G7 nations has committed to gradually phase out imports of Russian oil as Japan ramps up the pressure on President Vladimir Putin. Up until now, the resource-poor country had been reluctant to prohibit imports, though the "unity of the G7" now outweighs the "very difficult decision." Oil futures didn't react much to the news, even falling 2.2% to $107.36/bbl, given that the world's third-largest economy only imported 3.6% of its crude from Russia in 2021.

More sanctions: The show of solidarity saw the U.S. unveil even more penalties against Russia, including sanctioning 27 executives from Gazprombank, a bank facilitating business for Russian energy giant Gazprom (OTCPK:GZPFY). It also announced sanctions against three highly viewed Russian television stations, imposed some 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials, and prohibited Americans from providing accounting and management consulting services to any person in Russia.

Effectiveness: "This is not a full block. We're not freezing the assets of Gazprombank or prohibiting any transactions with Gazprombank," a senior Biden administration official told reporters. "What we're signaling is that Gazprombank is not a safe haven, and so we're sanctioning some of their top business executives... to create a chilling effect."

Go deeper: The latest actions take effect ahead of Russia's Victory Day, an anniversary commemorating the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. "The West was preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea," Putin said at one of the most important events on the country’s national calendar. "Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred. Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland."

