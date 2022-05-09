RaySearch, GE Healthcare team up for radiation therapy planning solutions
May 09, 2022 6:24 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- RaySearch Laboratories is collaborating with GE Healthcare, a unit of General Electric (NYSE:GE), to develop a new radiation therapy simulation and treatment planning workflow solution.
- The companies said they aim to combine RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation with GE Healthcare's multi-modality (CT/MR/molecular imaging) simulator systems to make cancer treatment faster and more precise.
- The companies added that they aim to enable hospitals and cancer treatment centers to implement an interoperable and integrated workflow that will optimize their clinical planning and operational outcomes.