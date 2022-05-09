Madrigal Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$3.36 beats by $0.20
May 09, 2022 6:32 AM ETMadrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:MDGL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$3.36 beats by $0.20.
- As of March 31, 2022, Madrigal had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $220.0 million, compared to $270.3 million at December 31, 2021.
Operating expenses were $57.6 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2022, compared to $53.0 million in the comparable prior year period.
Research and development expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 were $47.9 million, compared to $45.8 million in the comparable prior year period.