Elanco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.23B beats by $10M; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance

May 09, 2022 6:33 AM ETElanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), ELATBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elanco press release (NYSE:ELAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.23B (-0.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Updating full year 2022 revenue guidance to be $4,700 to $4,755 million vs. consensus of $4.77B, due to the negative impact of foreign exchange rates; constant currency revenue growth guidance remains unchanged.
  • Increasing guidance for full year 2022 diluted EPS to $0.02 to $0.09 on a reported basis and updating guidance to $1.15 to $1.21 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $1.21, due to the negative impact of foreign exchange rates.
  • Providing financial guidance for the second quarter 2022 with revenue of $1,160 to $1,200 million vs. consensus of $1.27B, and diluted EPS of $(0.05) to $0.02 on a reported basis, or $0.22 to $0.28 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $0.34.
