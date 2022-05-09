Lion Electric hits key milestone with miles driven
May 09, 2022 6:55 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) announced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California that the company has reached a major operational milestone by surpassing 10 million miles driven to date by its vehicles.
- "Our significant real-world experience means that Lion is able to design and deliver the highest quality zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles on the market, purpose-built from the ground up to be electric," said CEO Marc Bedard on the development.
- Lion Electric (LEV) is participating at ACT Expo this week by showcasing its Lion6 class 6 heavy-duty truck upfit for a variety of applications including stake bed and refrigeration. The company is also displaying the LionC zero-emission school bus.
- Shares of Lion Electric (LEV) fell 11.51% in premarket action on Monday amid heavy selling in the electric vehicle sector.