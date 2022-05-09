Lion Electric hits key milestone with miles driven

May 09, 2022 6:55 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) announced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California that the company has reached a major operational milestone by surpassing 10 million miles driven to date by its vehicles.
  • "Our significant real-world experience means that Lion is able to design and deliver the highest quality zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles on the market, purpose-built from the ground up to be electric," said CEO Marc Bedard on the development.
  • Lion Electric (LEV) is participating at ACT Expo this week by showcasing its Lion6 class 6 heavy-duty truck upfit for a variety of applications including stake bed and refrigeration. The company is also displaying the LionC zero-emission school bus.
  • Shares of Lion Electric (LEV) fell 11.51% in premarket action on Monday amid heavy selling in the electric vehicle sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.