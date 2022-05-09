BitNile sees Q1 prelim revenue growth of 142%

May 09, 2022 6:55 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) sees Q1 prelim revenue of ~$32M (+142% Y/Y) while income from operations will be seen at ~$1M compared to $1.2M in prior year quarter.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $6.23M.
  • Stock-based compensation expense, included in income from operations, of ~$2.6M and $20K for the current and prior year quarter.
  • Interest expense of ~$29M leading from the issuance of $66M of secured promissory notes in December 2021, which were fully paid in March 2022.
  • Net loss is estimated at ~$29M compared to net income of $2M in prior year quarter.
  • "We reaffirm our expectation to almost triple our top-line results in 2022 from 2021, growing revenue to more than $155M in 2022," Executive Chairm
  • Shares trading 2.2% down premarket.
