Dollar hits highest level since 2002; here are five big impacts
The U.S. dollar index is rising again Monday, closing in on 104 and at its highest point in nearly 20 years.
The greenback (USDOLLAR) has "soared this year as a ‘safer haven’ and as Fed hikes interest rates," eToro strategist Ben Laidler wrote. "The hawkish Fed and risk aversion has driven the US dollar to a 20-year high against developed market currencies."
"It has soared through key levels against the Yen (130) (FXY), Euro (1.05) (FXE), and Pound (1.25) (FXB), as they slumped 8-12% this year alone. Only the commodity driven Brazilian real, Russian ruble, and Colombian peso have outperformed."
Laidler outlines five impacts of a stronger dollar:
- "Emerging Markets: A stronger USD especially hurts emerging markets (EEM), by raising USD financing and debt pressures. The stronger the USD is, the more local currency a country needs to repay."
- "Commodities: A stronger USD makes commodities (DJP), which are mostly priced in USD, pricier for foreign buyers. Commodities would likely have soared even more this year without the USD rally."
- "US tech: The 60% of US tech sector (XLK) (XLC) (XLY) sales from abroad become less competitive with a strong US dollar."
- "Europe/Japan: Weaker local currencies are an important ‘buffer’ for the many global, and generally lower profit-margin, European (EZU) and Japanese (EWJ) companies. For example, over 50% of UK and European corporate sales come from abroad and become more profitable with a weaker EUR and GBP."
- "US economy: The stronger dollar has hurt US export competitiveness, with trade a major drag in the recent Q1 GDP miss. But it also reduces imported inflation, stopping a bad situation getting even worse. The details on measuring the US dollar rally."
