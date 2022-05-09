The U.S. dollar index is rising again Monday, closing in on 104 and at its highest point in nearly 20 years.

The greenback (USDOLLAR) has "soared this year as a ‘safer haven’ and as Fed hikes interest rates," eToro strategist Ben Laidler wrote. "The hawkish Fed and risk aversion has driven the US dollar to a 20-year high against developed market currencies."

"It has soared through key levels against the Yen (130) (FXY), Euro (1.05) (FXE), and Pound (1.25) (FXB), as they slumped 8-12% this year alone. Only the commodity driven Brazilian real, Russian ruble, and Colombian peso have outperformed."

Laidler outlines five impacts of a stronger dollar:

"Emerging Markets: A stronger USD especially hurts emerging markets (EEM), by raising USD financing and debt pressures. The stronger the USD is, the more local currency a country needs to repay." "Commodities: A stronger USD makes commodities (DJP), which are mostly priced in USD, pricier for foreign buyers. Commodities would likely have soared even more this year without the USD rally." "US tech: The 60% of US tech sector (XLK) (XLC) (XLY) sales from abroad become less competitive with a strong US dollar." "Europe/Japan: Weaker local currencies are an important ‘buffer’ for the many global, and generally lower profit-margin, European (EZU) and Japanese (EWJ) companies. For example, over 50% of UK and European corporate sales come from abroad and become more profitable with a weaker EUR and GBP." "US economy: The stronger dollar has hurt US export competitiveness, with trade a major drag in the recent Q1 GDP miss. But it also reduces imported inflation, stopping a bad situation getting even worse. The details on measuring the US dollar rally."

