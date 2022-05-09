AECOM Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.21B misses by $180M
May 09, 2022 7:00 AM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology press release (NYSE:ACM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $3.21B (-1.8% Y/Y) misses by $180M.
- Total backlog reached $40.8 billion, including a 1.6 book-to-burn ratio, reflecting a continued high win rate and strengthening market conditions
- Guidance: AECOM reiterated its fiscal 2022 diluted adjusted EPS guidance of between $3.30 and $3.50 vs consensus of $3.43 and adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $880 and $920 million, which reflect 21% and 8% growth at the mid-point of the respective ranges.
- The Company continues to expect free cash flow6 of between $450 million and $650 million in fiscal 2022, which is consistent with the highly cash generative nature of its Professional Services business and incorporates strong year-to-date cash flow.
- The Company also reiterated its long-term financial targets for fiscal 2024, which include an expectation for adjusted EPS of $4.75+ and a 15% segment adjusted operating margin, as well as a long-term segment adjusted operating margin goal of 17%.