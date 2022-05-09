AECOM Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.21B misses by $180M

May 09, 2022 7:00 AM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • AECOM Technology press release (NYSE:ACM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $3.21B (-1.8% Y/Y) misses by $180M.
  • Total backlog reached $40.8 billion, including a 1.6 book-to-burn ratio, reflecting a continued high win rate and strengthening market conditions
  • Guidance: AECOM reiterated its fiscal 2022 diluted adjusted EPS guidance of between $3.30 and $3.50 vs consensus of $3.43 and adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $880 and $920 million, which reflect 21% and 8% growth at the mid-point of the respective ranges.
  • The Company continues to expect free cash flow6 of between $450 million and $650 million in fiscal 2022, which is consistent with the highly cash generative nature of its Professional Services business and incorporates strong year-to-date cash flow.
  • The Company also reiterated its long-term financial targets for fiscal 2024, which include an expectation for adjusted EPS of $4.75+ and a 15% segment adjusted operating margin, as well as a long-term segment adjusted operating margin goal of 17%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.