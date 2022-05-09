Viatris GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.25, revenue of $4.19B misses by $70M
May 09, 2022 7:02 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Viatris press release (NASDAQ:VTRS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.25.
- Adj. net income of $1.13B.
- Revenue of $4.19B (-4.8% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Achieves Approximately $120 million in New Product Revenue, on Track for 2022 Target of $600 million
- Announces Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of Twelve Cents ($0.12) per Share
- Pays Down Approximately $840 million of Debt, on Track for 2022 Target of Approximately $2 billion, and Maintains Commitment to Investment Grade Rating
- FY22 Guidance:
- Total revenue of $17B-$17.5B vs. $17.23B consensus
- FCF of $2.5B-$2.9B