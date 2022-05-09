Viatris GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.25, revenue of $4.19B misses by $70M

May 09, 2022 7:02 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Viatris press release (NASDAQ:VTRS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.25.
  • Adj. net income of $1.13B.
  • Revenue of $4.19B (-4.8% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Achieves Approximately $120 million in New Product Revenue, on Track for 2022 Target of $600 million
  • Announces Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of Twelve Cents ($0.12) per Share
  • Pays Down Approximately $840 million of Debt, on Track for 2022 Target of Approximately $2 billion, and Maintains Commitment to Investment Grade Rating
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Total revenue of $17B-$17.5B vs. $17.23B consensus
  • FCF of $2.5B-$2.9B
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.