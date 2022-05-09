Amicus Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.04, revenue of $78.7M beats by $1.56M; updates FY22 guidance
May 09, 2022 7:03 AM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amicus Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:FOLD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $78.7M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.56M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $411.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $482.5 million at December 31, 2021.
- Based on current operating models, the Company believes that the current and projected cash flows are sufficient to achieve self-sustainability.
- For the full-year 2022, the Company anticipates total Galafold revenue of $350 million to $365 million at constant exchange rates. Double-digit revenue growth between 15 and 20% at CER in 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating expense guidance for the full-year 2022 is $470 million to $485 million.
- In 2023, Amicus expects non-GAAP operating expense levels to come down to a similar level as in 2021.