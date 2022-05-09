Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced that it attracted 147,294 fans at Churchill Downs Racetrack to witnessed the second-biggest long shot ever to win the Kentucky Derby.

The gaming company also announced that wagering from all-sources was the highest all-time on the Kentucky Derby race, the Kentucky Derby Day program and Kentucky Derby Week races.

Wagering from all-sources was 17% higher than a year ago on the Kentucky Derby Day program to $273.8M. Wagering from all-sources on the Kentucky Derby race itself was up 15% to $179.0M. This year’s wagering record includes $8.3M of handle wagered in Japan.

Jefferies analyst David Katz said the record handle and EBITDA from the Kentucky Oaks and Derby week should not come as a surprise and is approximately in line with its existing forecast for Churchill Downs.

"The result nevertheless demonstrated the company's ability to execute and grow this iconic asset, and thus support the premium valuation over regional gaming peers. As well, the strong growth should mitigate any uncertainties priced into the shares at current levels."

Jefferies has a Buy rating on CHDN and a price target of $303 (48% upside).

Shares of Churchill Downs (CHDN) rose 1.44% in premarket trading on Monday against a tough tape with major stock indexes in reverse again.