Kandi Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $24.9M
May 09, 2022 7:05 AM ETKandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kandi Technologies press release (NASDAQ:KNDI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $24.9M (+55.8% Y/Y).
- EV parts sales were $3.7M vs. $6.4M year ago.
- EV products sales increased by 179.8% to $0.3M.
- Off-road vehicles sales increased by 90.7% to $10.7M.
- “Lithium-ion battery cells also contributed meaningfully to revenue. This is the principal product of Jiangxi Huiyi, the leading battery manufacturer that we acquired last fall. That acquisition is making an immediate revenue contribution from production of batteries, strengthening our battery business. Also, it boosts our capability of integrating the supply chain of battery-powered vehicle products, which can be leveraged to generate substantial growth in the electric off-road vehicles and other battery-powered vehicle products.”