BioNTech stock rises as Q1 revenue triples Y/Y on the back of COVID-19 vaccine sales

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock is trading higher premarket May 9, after the company's Q1 revenues beat estimates.

Q1 revenues grew +211% Y/Y to ~€6.37B on the back of sales of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, developed with partner Pfizer (PFE).

"As a result of an increased order volume initially placed in late 2021 following the then emerging Omicron variant, we began the year 2022 with strong revenues and earnings, leaving us well-positioned to achieve the 2022 financial guidance we issued a few months ago,” said BioNTech CFO Jens Holstein.

The German biotech said it recognized ~€1.16B of direct COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty sales in BioNTech’s territory, Germany and Turkey, as well as €603.2M sales of products manufactured by BioNTech for its collaboration partners (€199.8M and €63.9M, respectively during the comparative prior year period).

BioNTech reiterated its 2022 COVID-19 vaccine revenue outlook to between €13B and €17B. Pfizer had said it expects Comirnaty revenues of ~$32B in FY22. despite a ~$1B unfavorable impact from foreign exchange.

In Q1, BioNTech and Pfizer invoiced ~750M COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of end-April, the companies have signed orders for ~2.4B doses in 2022.

BioNTech added that the companies are on track to deliver more than 2B doses of COVID vaccine to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022.

The company said it expects to have trial data for an Omicron-adapted vaccine in the coming weeks.

BioNTech's net profit grew +227.88% Y/Y to ~€3.7B.

Buyback: The company noted that The first tranche of its share buyback program, with a value of up to $1.0B began on May 2, 2022. BioNTech had previously announced that it expects to buyback ADSs of up to $1.5B over the next two years.

BioNTech had previously announced its plans to propose a special cash dividend of €2 per ordinary share (including those held in the form of ADSs), pending approval at the annual meeting in June 2022, which the company expects to serve as the record date for the dividend.

Outlook:

BioNTech expects R&D expenses to between €1.4B and €1.5B, while capital expenditure is expected int he range of €450M to €550M.

BNTX +2.20% to $139.17 premarket May 9