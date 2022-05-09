Galaxy Digital GAAP EPS of -$0.34, revenue of $543.56M
May 09, 2022 7:08 AM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Galaxy Digital press release (OTCPK:BRPHF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.34.
- Income of $543.56M (-36.0% Y/Y).
"Galaxy demonstrated yet another strong quarter against the backdrop of digital asset price declines, and I am proud to see the durability and sustained profitability of our operational business lines, including record contributions from our Investment Banking and Mining segments. We continue to invest in our people, platforms, and technology as we build the pre-eminent technology-driven financial services and investment management firm," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.