Essential Utilities GAAP EPS of $0.76, revenue of $699.3M; reaffirms annual earnings guidance
- Essential Utilities press release (NYSE:WTRG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.76.
- Revenue of $699.3M (+19.8% Y/Y).
The following is the company’s 2022 full-year guidance: net income per diluted common share of $1.75 to $1.80 vs. consensus of $1.79; Continuation of the company’s stated long-term earnings per share growth CAGR of 5 to 7% for the three-year period 2021 through 2024. The company expects to reaffirm the long-term earnings per share growth guidance after the completion of significant regulatory processes.
Regulated infrastructure investments of approximately $1 billion annually through 2024, weighted towards the regulated water segment; regulated water segment rate base compound annual growth rate of 6 to 7% through 2024; regulated natural gas segment rate base compound annual growth rate of 8 to 10% through 2024
Gas customer count stable for 2022.