NFI subsidiary receives contract for seven zero-emission buses
May 09, 2022 7:22 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NFI's (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary New Flyer of America received a contract from the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration for providing seven zero-emission buses as the latter begins the transition to a zero-emission bus fleet.
- Included in the contract are three 60-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses, and four 40-foot battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG transit buses for a total of 10 EUs.
- The department has awarded the pilot ZEB contract to NFI by utilizing grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No Emission Grant Program and the Volkswagen Settlement.
- Since 1995, NFI has delivered 1,260+ buses and coaches to the Maryland Transit Administration.